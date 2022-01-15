Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TNEYF. Raymond James upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.75 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

