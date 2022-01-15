Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Shares of F stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

