Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $123,247.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07686614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.67 or 0.99729144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069238 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

