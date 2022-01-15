RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €54.04 Average PT from Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.04 ($61.41).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.