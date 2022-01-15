Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,310 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $268,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $5,821,200. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

