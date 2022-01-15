Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.