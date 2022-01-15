Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 165.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

