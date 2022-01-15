Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Masco by 8,366.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Masco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $67.28 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.