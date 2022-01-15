Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,589 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 434.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $8.11 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $217.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 7,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt acquired 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

