Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,213 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.