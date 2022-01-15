RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

