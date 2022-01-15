Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.73 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.12.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.05.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

