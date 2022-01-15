Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from SEK 275 to SEK 290. The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 147867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

