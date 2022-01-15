SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €144.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €123.10 and its 200 day moving average is €122.75.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.