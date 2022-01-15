Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

