Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $386,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

