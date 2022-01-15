Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$38.30 during midday trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures and designs drilling equipment for the oil and gas service industry. It operates through two segments: Advanced Manufacturing & Services and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment comprises machining and repair of drill collars and complex measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components made of non-magnetic corrosion-resistant stainless steel, which form the housing for sensitive measuring instruments used for the precise measurement of inclination and azimuth of the drillstring as well as petrophysical parameters.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.