Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.96

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 7191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $829,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after purchasing an additional 708,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 433,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 312.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 266,841 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 25.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 204,454 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

