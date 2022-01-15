Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,179 shares of company stock worth $80,054,761 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.92.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.