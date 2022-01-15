Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,899 ($25.78) price objective on the stock.

STB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,377.50 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £256.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 870 ($11.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($19.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,302.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,243.52.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

