Sentinel Protocol Price Down 0.9% This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

