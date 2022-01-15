Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.55 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00018656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004820 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.