Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SQZZF remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

