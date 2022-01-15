Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Update

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SQZZF remained flat at $$3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Serica Energy has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.
Serica Energy Company Profile
