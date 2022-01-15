SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

