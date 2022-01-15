SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 35,154 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 92,975 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 70,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE AVD opened at $16.17 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $500.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

