SG Americas Securities LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KB Home by 106.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 355,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in KB Home by 46.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 16.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.04 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

