SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.77 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

