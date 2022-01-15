Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE SHAK opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.58, a PEG ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

