ShareRing Reaches Market Cap of $47.40 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShareRing Profile

SHR is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

