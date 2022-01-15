Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

SHLX opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 421,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,592,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 58,346 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

