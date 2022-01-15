Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.72) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.40).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 678 ($9.20) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.38). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 654.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 657.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

