Short Interest in Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Decreases By 97.2%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,234. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.