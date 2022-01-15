Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Drops By 64.0%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the December 15th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $43.73 on Friday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $56.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

