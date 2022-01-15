Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 76.5%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARREF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 267,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,362. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 31.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

