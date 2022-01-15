Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Drops By 96.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AEBZY opened at $0.45 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
