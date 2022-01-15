Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Drops By 96.6%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AEBZY opened at $0.45 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

