Short Interest in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Increases By 8,250.8%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, an increase of 8,250.8% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,688,000.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.86 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

