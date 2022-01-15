Short Interest in Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Drops By 85.7%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNKL remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Bionik Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 759.08% and a negative return on equity of 190.99%.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

