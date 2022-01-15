Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Grows By 504.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 504.7% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 22.48. 306,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,930. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 22.23 and a 52 week high of 30.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

