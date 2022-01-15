Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Drops By 76.3%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the December 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BCAUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 2,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,535. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

