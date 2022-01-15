Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Increases By 280.0%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 7,714,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $19,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $17,394,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $15,870,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $12,048,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

