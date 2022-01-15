Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Grows By 96.2%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CLVLY traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

