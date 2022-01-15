Short Interest in Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Increases By 264.1%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 264.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGLO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392. Coro Global has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

