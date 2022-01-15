Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declines By 85.0%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

