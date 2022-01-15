Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declines By 85.0%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

