Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Decreases By 61.2%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the December 15th total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CBDHF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 152,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,902. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

