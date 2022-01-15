Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Increases By 4,727.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 4,727.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Indiva stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

