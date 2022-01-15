Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Declines By 52.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IINN opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

