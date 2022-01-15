Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Decreases By 95.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.