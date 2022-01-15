Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Grows By 233.3%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 68.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HEQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,060. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

