Short Interest in K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Rises By 116.6%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a growth of 116.6% from the December 15th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$19.30 during trading hours on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $7.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $7.77. The firm had revenue of $879.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.20 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.