Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Declines By 71.4%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LCRTF stock remained flat at $$0.72 during trading on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

